KNEB Storm Center Alert

SNOW TO IMPACT EARLY CHRISTMAS WEEKEND TRAVEL
Multiple Watches/Warnings/Advisories are in effect (scroll down to read details on each watch/warning/advisory
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Impacted: Dawes, Box Butte, North Sioux, South Sioux, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County
Including the cities of: Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Harrison, Agate, Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, and Redbird
Issued by: National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
Updated: 214 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY
WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
WHERE: East central Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, Chadron, and Alliance.
WHEN: 8 PM today to 5 PM Saturday.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Impacted: Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball, and Cheyenne
Including the cities of: Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Brownson, and Sidney
Issued by: National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
Updated: 214 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY
WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
WHERE: southern Nebraska Panhandle including Scottsbluff, Kimball and Sidney.
WHEN: 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Impacted: Goshen County, Central Laramie County, and East Laramie County
Including the cities of: Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs
Issued by: National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
Updated: 214 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY
WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches possible.
WHERE: Central and eastern Laramie County including Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs, and Goshen County including Torrington.
WHEN: 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times in falling and blowing snow. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Impacted: Sheridan, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Arthur, McPherson, and Western Cherry
Including the cities of: Gordon, Rushville, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore
Issued By: National Weather Service North Platte NE
Updated: 905 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SATURDAY NIGHT…
WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
WHERE: Portions of north central Nebraska, panhandle Nebraska and west central Nebraska.
WHEN: 10 PM this evening to 11 PM Saturday night.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Impacted: Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, and Frontier
Including the cities of: Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood
Updated: 905 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST
SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY
WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
WHERE: Portions of the southeast Panhandle and southwest Nebraska.
WHEN: 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM Sunday.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
