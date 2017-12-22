KNEB Storm Center Alert

SNOW TO IMPACT EARLY CHRISTMAS WEEKEND TRAVEL

Multiple Watches/Warnings/Advisories are in effect (scroll down to read details on each watch/warning/advisory

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Impacted: Dawes, Box Butte, North Sioux, South Sioux, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County

Including the cities of: Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Harrison, Agate, Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, and Redbird

Issued by: National Weather Service Cheyenne WY

Updated: 214 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY

WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

WHERE: East central Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, Chadron, and Alliance.

WHEN: 8 PM today to 5 PM Saturday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Impacted: Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball, and Cheyenne

Including the cities of: Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Brownson, and Sidney

Issued by: National Weather Service Cheyenne WY

Updated: 214 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY

WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

WHERE: southern Nebraska Panhandle including Scottsbluff, Kimball and Sidney.

WHEN: 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Impacted: Goshen County, Central Laramie County, and East Laramie County

Including the cities of: Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs

Issued by: National Weather Service Cheyenne WY

Updated: 214 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY

WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches possible.

WHERE: Central and eastern Laramie County including Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs, and Goshen County including Torrington.

WHEN: 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times in falling and blowing snow. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Impacted: Sheridan, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Arthur, McPherson, and Western Cherry

Including the cities of: Gordon, Rushville, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore

Issued By: National Weather Service North Platte NE

Updated: 905 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SATURDAY NIGHT…

WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

WHERE: Portions of north central Nebraska, panhandle Nebraska and west central Nebraska.

WHEN: 10 PM this evening to 11 PM Saturday night.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Impacted: Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, and Frontier

Including the cities of: Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood

Updated: 905 PM MST Fri Dec 22 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST

SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY

WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

WHERE: Portions of the southeast Panhandle and southwest Nebraska.

WHEN: 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM Sunday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

STAY TUNED TO KNEB FOR UPDATES OR FOLLOW US ON TWITTER @KNEBStormCenter

Tweets by @KNEBStormCenter

