YMCA officials optimistic campaign will reach goal

The Scottsbluff Family YMCA and over one hundred volunteers Thursday wrapped up their annual campaign to help raise funds for scholarships and community projects.

Scottsbluff YMCA Director Conrad Bostron told KNEB News that despite the tight economy, they were ahead of where they were at this point last year as they wrapped up the fundraising campaign. The campaign has pledges over $110,000 at the present time. Bostron and campaign Chair Zac Karpf say they are confident they will get to their $185,000 goal with additional pledges in the next few weeks.

The purpose of the campaign is to provide financial scholarships to low-income families who don’t have the financial capacity to pay for a membership or summer camps.