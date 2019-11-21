class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422263 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

2 Amish boys killed by corn-laden truck on Indiana farm

BY AP | November 21, 2019
Home News Crops
2 Amish boys killed by corn-laden truck on Indiana farm

NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two Amish brothers were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm in northern Indiana.

Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello says 5-year-old Jaylin Hochstetler and 3-year-old Kenton Hochstetler died Tuesday afternoon on the farm near Nappanee, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of South Bend. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ciriello tells WNDU-TV that the boys were playing outside when they apparently “became intrigued with the combines and trucks,” crossed a fence and climbed beneath the trailer, which was loaded with 90,000 pounds (40,000 kilograms) of corn.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer then began pulling forward, unaware that the children were underneath.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments