2020 Virtual Corn Congress A Success

The National Corn Growers Association remains hard at work to help improve the economic situation for corn growers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the heels of NCGA’s first Virtual Corn Congress, the organization hosted a virtual fly-in to Capitol Hill July 22-23. NCGA typically hosts a fly-in for corn growers in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with Corn Congress each July.

Members of Nebraska Corn joined corn growers from across the country to participate in both the Virtual Corn Congress and the virtual fly-in.

Lynn Crisp has served Nebraska Corn Growers for 25 years. He reflects on his time in serving corn growers across the nation.

Kevin Ross from Minden, Iowa is President of the NCGA. He talks on the work accomplished during the virtual meeting.

Dan Wesely is Chairman of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and from Morse Bluff. He talks about what new uses are coming down the pipeline using corn.

Brandon talks on the issues going into 2021

We hear again from NCGA President Kevin Ross on set aside discussions.

NCGA CEO Jon Doggett talks on Corn Congress & how this virtual meeting turned into a huge success.