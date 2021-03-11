2021 Commodity Classic

This year Commodity Classic’s pivoted from a live show—originally scheduled to take place in San Antonio— to a digital online format has created some unique opportunities for the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic.
The 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic featured more than 50 educational sessions that will be delivered digitally direct to farmers across the nation and around the world March 2-5, 2021.
Mac Marshall. VP, Market Intelligence at United Soybean Board and United States Soybean Export Council talks on exports in the bean market.
Jian Assistant Professor, Agricultural & Biological Engineering talks about LeafSpec Jin
Mac Marshall. VP, Market Intelligence at United Soybean Board and United States Soybean Export Council talks about climate & its roll in agriculture
NCGA President, John Linder talks about the Biden Administration
Todd Stucke, with Kubota talks on equipment manufacturing going forward.
Sam Bartee with Helena Chemical talks on weed control.
Bill Hurley with Agco talks about right to repair.
Brandon Hunnicutt is on the NCGA Board & the NE Corn Board, he shares his thoughts on the virtual Commodity Classic
Dave Milligan NAWG President will continue this year for a 2nd term. He talks goals of NAWG.
Michael Langemeier, Professor, Department of Agricultural Economics Purdue University gives a market outlook.
Judd O’Connor is president of the U.S. Commercial Business for Corteva Agriscience. He said to move forward, we need to look back.
Dave Merrell Ne Corn Board talks about this years Corn Congress