25 National Officer Candidates Advance to Phase 2 of the Selection Process

The 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team will be selected during the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, electing six new FFA members to serve as the student leaders of the National FFA Organization.

The process to become a national officer is arduous, with the candidates – each state FFA association can submit one individual member annually – taking part in an extensive interview process with a National FFA Officer Nominating Committee. The committee is comprised of students who interview and select the National FFA Officers during each National FFA Convention & Expo.

It takes a highly motivated person to become a successful National FFA Officer—an opportunity afforded to few members. Becoming a national officer requires members to learn about their passions and gain a better understanding of what life as a national officer is like. The life of a national officer is nonstop hard work and never-ending commitments, but it is a life-changing experience—one they will cherish forever.

Forty-four candidates—the largest pool of candidates in more than 15 years—vied for national office this past weekend during Phase 1 of the selection process. The 2019 candidates advancing to Phase 2 (listed in alphabetical order by state):

Candidate Name State Region Genevieve Regli California Western Brianna McBride Colorado Central Ariana Gaston Delaware Eastern Kyle Garner Florida Southern Willie Sizemore Georgia Southern Miriam Hoffman Illinois Eastern Claire Baney Indiana Eastern Peyton Schmitt Iowa Central Garrett Craig Kansas Central Sara Toal Louisiana Southern Benjamin Butcher Michigan Eastern Kegan Zimmermann Minnesota Central Sydnee Mason Missouri Central Mamie Hertel Montana Central Lyle Logemann New Mexico Western Kolesen McCoy Ohio Eastern Brooklan Light Oklahoma Central Kourtney Lehman Oregon Western Justin Kurtz Pennsylvania Eastern Yomar Roman Puerto Rico Southern Clayton Sorum South Dakota Central Julia Knaggs Tennessee Southern John Ryan Rodriguez Texas Western Tess Seibel Virginia Eastern Seth Smith Washington Western

All candidates will be introduced during the Fourth General Session on Friday, Nov. 1. The 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team will be selected during the Eighth General Session of convention on Saturday, Nov. 2.