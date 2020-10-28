4-Her’s bring home awards at Fall Showcase Showdown

Wyoming 4-H conducted Fall Showcase Showdown, a competitive weekend on Oct. 17, that included six state 4-H contests, in Douglas. Of the 150 youth in attendance, nearly 20 represented Goshen County 4-H.

Lucas Gara, Kendall Haas, and Kaci Schmick earned Champion Senior Meats Judging team. The Meats Judging team is coached by 4-H Volunteer Coaches Mike and Mai Lee Olsen. With this win, the

team has earned the right to represent Wyoming 4-H at a national 4-H Meats Judging Contest.

Goshen County 4-H Robotics teams racked up the hardware with 11 members participating in two contests. The team of Parker Shimic and Tripper Kosmicki earned Champion Junior Construction,

in which the pair was tasked with creating a robot that encourages physical activity. Daniel Bennett, Briggs Erskine, and Lexi Hansen earned Champion Junior Mini-Sumo. Their robot successfully pushed other youth built robots out of a sumo-like ring. The team also earned a Reserve Champion robot in Junior Construction.

Emmett Coxbill, Brett Gara, William Knowlton, and Ayden Shimic earned Champion Intermediate Construction and Sumo while the team of Connor Coxbill and Beaux Shimic earned Third Place in Intermediate Construction. Dawn Gara and Ashley Shimic serve as Robotics Leaders.

The State 4-H Horse Judging Contest was conducted virtually this year but this did not slow Goshen County 4-H’s impact; Jesse Lynn Garson earned 1st in Senior Placings and 5th Overall Senior. Anna Frederick, Jami Garson, and Kailey Porter earned the title of Reserve Champion Junior Team. Their combined individual scores created the team score which was high enough to land a title.

Horse Judging has been coached by Kylie Carson, Cora Frederick, and Kendall Haas.

Leah Hill, the only Goshen County Wool Judger, encourages others to get involved in the activity. Leah, who earned 12th in Questions, said she preferred Wool Judging to other judging programs because she didn’t have to give oral reasons.

For more information on 4-H Wool Judging, 4-H Meats Judging, 4-H Horse Judging or 4-H Robotics, contact UW Extension Goshen County at 532-2436 or by email at mbrittin@uwyo.edu.

Pictures Attached:

Intermediate Robots: Goshen County 4-H Educator, Megan Brittingham, joins the Champion Intermediate Robot

team of Ayden Shimic, William Knowlton, Brett Gara and Emmett Coxbill

Tripper and Parker: Tripper Kosmicki and Parker Shimic show off the robot they built and programmed

Meats: Kendall Haas, Lucas Gara and Kaci Schmick are the Champion Wyoming State 4-H Meats Judging Team.