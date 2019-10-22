Wyoming 4-H team brings home a win at National Horse Judging Contest

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Goshen County youth represented Wyoming 4-H in the All American Quarter Horse Congress Youth Horse Judging Contest. This contest is held in Columbus, Ohio during the world’s largest single-breed horse show.

Team members Kylie Carson, Cora Frederick, Kendall Haas, and Dally Wilkins competed against 21 other youth teams and earned 3rd Place Team Overall, the highest showing Wyoming 4-H has finished in recent history. The team is coached by 4-H Volunteer, Mercedes Powers-Glenn.

The largest Youth Horse Judging Contest in the country saw 100 youth from 18 states judge 12 horse classes: three halter and nine performance. Performance classes included Hunter Hack, Ranch Riding, Hunter Under Saddle, Western Horsemanship, Western Riding, Reining, English Equitation, Trail and Western Pleasure. Contestants also prepared and provided four sets of oral reasons to defend their placings. Individual scores were combined to make up team scores.

Cora Frederick finished in 10th Place for her placings in the Halter classes and Dally Wilkins placed 11th. Teammates Kendall Haas and Kylie Carson finished 19th, and 30th overall.

Their combined scores were enough to place the team securely in 4th place in judging Halter classes.

Cora Frederick led the team earning 5th place in the Performance classes. Kylie Carson earned 16th, Kendall Haas earned 38th, and Dally Wilkins earned 51st. Scores combined were high enough to place the team 4th in judging Performance classes.

In Oral Reasons, Cora Frederick again led the team and placed 15th overall. Dally Wilkins placed 23rd, Kylie Carson placed 39th and Kendall Haas earned 44th. The combined scores placed the team

8th Overall in Reasons.

In Halter, Performance and Reasons, Cora Frederick earned 6th

Overall Individual. Kylie Carson finished 19th, Kendall Haas finished 28th and Dally Wilkins finished 32nd.

Combined individual scores made-up the team score of 2,258 – just one point behind the Reserve Champion Team from Texas.

The All-American Quarter Horse Congress boasted 25,000 class entries and was the final destination for the team, which has been successfully judging together since most of them were 8-years-old.

Since 2017, the team has earned two Wyoming State 4-H Horse Judging Championships and one State 4-H Reserve Champion title.

As a result of their successes at Quarter Horse Congress, team members earned a variety of medals as well as college scholarships and interest from several colleges and universities.

Kylie Carson graduated from Southeast High School in 2019 and currently attends LCCC in Cheyenne, Wyo. Cora Frederick is a senior at Lingle-Fort Laramie High School and Kendall Haas is a senior at Southeast High School. The team’s youngest member, Dally Wilkins, is a sophomore at Lingle-Fort Laramie High School. Mercedes Powers-Glenn has coached the team since 2015.