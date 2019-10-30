92ND NATIONAL FFA CONVENTION & EXPO

Every year, FFA members nationwide converge on the National FFA Convention & Expo to celebrate their accomplishments and find inspiration for their next steps.

Farm Broadcaster & intern Alex Voichoskie is working as part of the news team at this year’s convention and she shares reports with us.

Weston Svoboda, another Nebraska FFA State Vice President, shares his experience as a State FFA officer…

Sam Wilkins, who serves as the Nebraska FFA State Vice President, tell us about the FFA day of service…