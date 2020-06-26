93rd National FFA Convention & Expo to be held virtually

The 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, scheduled for Oct. 28-31, will be held virtually.

According to National FFA, the decision was recommended by the staff and board of directors due to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convention will still occur during the week of Oct. 28, but specific details regarding the schedule, registration, special guests and more will be announced Aug. 12, 2020.

The organization said the convention will still be hosted by the 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team. They plan to return to Indianapolis in 2021 for an in-person event.