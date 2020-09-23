AFAN/WSA annual stakeholders meeting slated for Nov. 23

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) and We Support Agriculture (WSA) will hold their joint 2020 annual stakeholders meeting Monday, November 23 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.

The meeting will open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and conversation time, followed at 9:00 a.m. by the formal meeting. All AFAN and WSA partners and stakeholders are invited. A luncheon will follow and is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

A panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. will include young producers involved in the areas of the beef, poultry, dairy and pork production.

The AFAN/WSA meeting will include year-end reports by Steve Martin, executive director of AFAN and WSA and Rylee Stoltz, livestock program coordinator with AFAN. The reports will present the year’s accomplishments and provide a look into future opportunities for both organizations.

Also included in the meeting will be the presentation of the Sand County Foundation’s 2020 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award to Ed and Leta Olson of Craig, Nebraska.

Anyone interested in attending the annual meeting to learn more about AFAN and WSA and the future of animal agriculture in Nebraska must RSVP to Mindy Rix by November 16 by calling (402) 421.4472 or by emailing mindyr@a-fan.org.