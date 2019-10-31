Ag Incubator Opens at Innovation Campus, Pumpkin Facts for Halloween – Ag News Update (10/31/19)

Happy Halloween!

It is a brisk morning across the Rural Radio Network listening area. As of 7:30 AM, it is 7° in Lexington, 8° in Scottsbluff and 18° in Lincoln. Click here for the weather forecast.

Here’s the latest agriculture news from the Rural Radio Network:

Stories:

Ag Incubator Opens at Nebraska Innovation Campus The Combine Incubator just opened at Nebraska Innovation Campus. It is a statewide initiative that supports entrepreneurs in food and agriculture. Comments from Matt Foley with Invest Nebraska and Grant Suddarth, the founder of Terrace Ag.

