Ag Tech Start-Up Wins $25,000 – Friday Five (Dec. 13, 2019)

The Nebraska Power Farming Show was held in Lincoln this week. It’s the second-largest indoor ag show in the U.S. It spans 9.2 acres and boasts 760 exhibitors and over 2,000 booths.

On Wednesday, NPFS hosted its Ag Tech Innovation Competition.

Scott Newohner with Dynamic Motion took home both the $5,000 people’s choice award and the $20,000 grand prize.

