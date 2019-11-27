Aggies at beef cow college

CURTIS, Neb. – A national beef industry slogan – “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” could have been the theme last week for students and faculty at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The NCTA Aggies who attended a four-state Range Beef Cow Symposium in Mitchell, Nebraska, definitely consumed their share of beef at the dining table and from educational sessions.

Eight animal science students from, NCTA, an agricultural college in southwest Nebraska, joined their Feeds and Feeding instructor Tasha King for the 2 ½ -day symposium.

It was sponsored by the Extension Services and Animal Science departments of the University of Nebraska, South Dakota State University, Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming,

“We really had a great time and learned a lot,” said Addie Villwok, an animal science major from Randolph, Nebraska.

The students heard from more than 30 speakers on cattle nutrition and grazing techniques, policy and issues, health and animal handling, reproduction, research, financial management and economics, and more including informal “bull sessions” each evening where continued Q&A interactions occurred with the day’s speakers and panelists.

In addition to the students and instructor King, two others attended in separate capacities related to their professions. Libby Fraser, DVM, faculty member in NCTA’s veterinary technology division, attended and received continuing education credits. Alan Taylor, adjunct lecturer in animal nutrition and the NCTA Shotgun Sports Team coach, is a representative for Purina Feeds, which one of the vendors at the event.