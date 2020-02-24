Aggies judge cattle at NC Classic

CURTIS, Neb. – Beef cattle evaluation holds great appeal for 10 Aggie students from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

“Our students engaged in a highly competitive contest at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Beef Cattle Judging Contest in Kearney recently,” said Doug Smith, livestock judging coach, and professor of animal science and agriculture education.

Youth of FFA and 4-H ages competed in junior, intermediate and senior divisions, along with the 2-year and 4-year college teams in evaluating beef cattle at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Sophomore and freshmen team members from NCTA competed among 27 teams and 150 individuals in 2-year colleges. Teams were comprised of five students.

Twelve teams and 72 students from 4-year colleges also competed. The college divisions evaluated 12 classes of cattle and gave eight sets of oral reasons.

Animal placings and reasons are combined for an overall score. Teams and individuals are ranked by highest points.

The NCTA Aggie Sophomore team was 6th high team in placings, 13th high overall and 17th in reasons, Smith said.

The top Aggie judge was sophomore animal science major Garret Lapp of Adamsville, Ohio, who was 4th in placings and 24th overall.

Other members of the sophomore team are Seth Racicky, Mason City; Camden Wilke, Columbus; Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas; and Matt Stichka, Mullen.

NCTA’s freshmen were ranked 21st in both placings and overall team, and 23rd in reasons.

The freshmen were led by Lauren Nichols, Scottsbluff, with teammates Jose De La Cruz, Columbus; Avery Bermel, Randolph; Bailey Johnson, Hastings; and Melody MacDonald, Fullerton.

The next contest will be in mid-March when the sophomore team travels to the Houston Livestock Show.