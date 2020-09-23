Agreement Reached to Include CCC Funds in CR

After days of partisan politics, a continuing resolution passed the House of Representatives Tuesday night including funds for the Commodity Credit Corporation.

The White House and Congressional Republicans reached an agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to include the funding, while prohibiting oil companies from accessing CCC funds. The Trump administration was exploring a plan to use up to $300 million of CCC funds for the oil industry, but dropped the proposal this week. In a statement, Pelosi says, “We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families. We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout.”

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, previously critical of Democrats withholding the funds, stated, “Democrats have heard our call, and the calls from farm country, to not ignore rural America when funding the government.” The CR funds the government through December 11.