Agricultural youth receive scholarships and awards at 92nd Aksarben Stock Show

Wells Fargo purchases Grand Champion Market Beef for $15,000

The Aksarben Stock Show managed and produced by the Nebraska State Fair welcomed with over 900 youth and 2,700 animals entered along with their families, and supporters to Fonner Park, September 26-29, 2019. Youth exhibited beef, sheep, goats, swine, and broilers along with an additional 545 young professionals participating in the Aksarben Livestock Judging and Quiz Bowl competitions.

Thirty-six youth qualified for the auction allowing them to sell their championship livestock for scholarships and cash awards. Youth from nine of the 14 states eligible made the scholarship auction ranging in ages from 9 to 19-years-old. The largest contingency being Nebraska with 10 exhibitors followed by six from Colorado; five from both Iowa and Missouri; four from South Dakota; three from Minnesota; one each from Arkansas, Kansas, and Wisconsin. In 2019, four states were added in expansion to being eligible to exhibit, included were Arkansas, Indiana, Montana and Wisconsin.

Aksarben Stock Show Director Greg Harder, explains how the show has grown, “2019 was a tremendous success story for an outstanding Aksarben team that worked tirelessly. We brought in people from four additional states, added breeding gilts, returned broilers to the schedule, expanded the trade show, and had judging and quiz bowl teams from 23 states. With new sponsors and support staff, the barns were filled with fun, smiles, and excitement.”

The Aksarben Stock Show is indeed a family tradition with a rich history dating back to 1928. The Aksarben Purple Ribbon Scholarship Auction is the pinnacle event and open to the public to attend. The Aksarben Purple Ribbon Reception presented by Five Points Bank was held before the auction for buyers to mingle with the youth exhibitors.

The 2019 auction moved to Saturday night for the first time in history. Siblings Cash and Sage Voegele from Lennox, South Dakota qualified for the second year in a row. Cash exhibited the Third Place Calf Challenge, and his younger sister Sage exhibited Reserve Champion Lamb Challenge. Also returning was the Sidwell family from Colorado for the third straight year. Cal Sidwell exhibited the 6th Overall Lamb and in 2017, the Division Champion Market Ewe Lamb. His brother Jed exhibited the 2018 8th Overall Market Lamb.

The Grand Champion Market Beef was shown by Kylie Beare, the 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Tianna from Estelline, South Dakota. She is currently a junior at Estelline High School. “I love showing livestock and love everything about this industry. I have grown up doing this and couldn’t imagine life without it,” she stated. Beare plans to attend college and major in animal science. Her sister, Kelsey, exhibited the 2019 Reserve Supreme Breeding Heifer the following day.

Madison Rule from Hawarden, Iowa qualified twice by exhibiting both the Grand Champion Lamb and 5th Overall Lamb. The complete Aksarben Purple Ribbon Scholarship Auction results are as follows:

Champion Beef

Grand Champion Market Beef – Kylie Beare from Estilline, SD purchased by Wells Fargo, $15,000.

Reserve Champion Beef – Makenzie Smith from Charter Oak, IA purchased by Walter Scott Jr., $10,000

Champion Calf Challenge – Ross Klitz from West Point, NE purchased by First National Bank/T & E Cattle Company, $10,500

Reserve Champion Calf Challenge – Cassidee Stratman from West Point, NE purchased by Kiewit, $8,500

3rd Overall Beef – Branden Benes from Albion, NE purchased by T-Bone Buying Group/Valmont, $5,800

4th Overall Beef – Brett Heinrich from Hickman, NE purchased by Pinnacle Bank, $6,000

5th Overall Beef – Chase Simmons from Unionville, MO purchased by Nova-Tech, Pathway Bank and HLG Inc., $5,400

6th Overall Beef – Brent Nelson from Volga, SD purchased by Wolbach Foundation, $5,000

3rd Place Calf Challenge – Cash Voegele from Lennox, SD purchased by Behlen/Mattress Firm/Union Bank and Trust, $4,200.

Champion Goat

Grand Champion Goat – Jack Falkenstien from Oswego, KS purchased by Nova-Tech, Pathway Bank and HLG Inc., $4,250

Reserve Champion Goat – Vada Vickland from Longmont, CO purchased by Union Pacific/Valmont, $2,500

3rd Overall Goat – Riley Hoyle from Taylor, AR purchased by Kiewit/Valmont, $3,000

4th Overall Goat – Atleigh Hirschfeld from Benedict, NE purchased by Tom Dinsdale/Valmont, $2,200

5th Overall Goat – Jared DeHann from Taylor, MO purchased by Industrial Irrigation Services, $2,000

6th Overall Goat – Soren Freund from Elizabeth, CO purchased by Western Nebraska and Colorado Buying Group (Auction Miller and Associates, Chuck and Bricen Miller – Brush, CO; Colorado Animal Health – Jim and Shawn Martin – Longmont, CO; Doug, Sandy and Ryan Lukassen – Kimball, NE.), $3,000

Champion Hog

Champion Hog – Alli Stromberger from Illf, CO purchased by Wells Fargo, $5,000

Reserve Champion Hog – Braden Bowers from Belmont, WI purchased by Grand Island Hospitality Group, $4,000

Champion Purebred Hog – Kaleigh Byram from Sheldon, MO purchased by Cash-Wa Distributing, $5,000

3rd Overall Hog – Wyatt Collard from Orongo, MO purchased by Edgar Reynolds Foundation/Fred and Amanda Glade Foundation, $3,000

4th Overall Hog – Brooke Stromberger from Illf, CO purchased by Behlen/CHI, $2,000

5th Overall Hog – Lauren Kaliff from York, NE purchased by HDR, $2,000

7th Overall Hog – Tyler Kurt from Fairmont, MN purchased by Grand Island Hospitality Group, $2,000

8th Overall Hog – Jami Hoblyn from York, NE purchased by Grand Island Hospitality Group, $2,000

Champion Lamb

Grand Champion Lamb – Madison Rule from Hawarden, IA purchased Great Western Bank and Kopke Cattle Company, $6,250

Reserve Champion Lamb – Colby Williams from Mabel, MN purchased Grand Island Hospitality Group, $5,000

Champion Lamb Challenge – Gentry Duncan from Centertown, MO purchased by Walter Scott Jr., $4,000

Reserve Champion Lamb Challenge – Sage Voegele from Lennox, SD purchased by Pinnacle Bank, $3,400

3rd Overall Lamb – Sam Schmillen from Marcus, IA purchased by Edgar Reynolds Foundation, $2,100

3rd Place Lamb Challenge – Layne Miller from Oakland, NE purchased by Edgar Reynolds Foundation, $2,000

4th Overall Lamb – Colby Williams from Mabel, MN purchased by Behlen/Industrial Irrigation Services/HDR/Jerry’s Sheet Metal, $2,100

5th Overall Lamb – Madison Rule from Hawarden, IA purchased by Valmont/Equitable Bank, $2,000

6th Overall Lamb – Cal Sidwell from Gill, CO purchased by First National Bank /Kopeke Cattle Company, $2,500

7th Overall Lamb – Carter Kosman from Albiam, IA purchased by Valmont/Purple Ribbon Auction, $1,400

8th Overall Lamb – Kaleb McLain from Gill, CO purchased by Valmont/Bosselman Enterprises, $2,000

Champion Broiler

Champion Broiler – Ben Kubicek from Elkhorn, NE purchased by Pinnacle Bank, $1,400

Reserve Champion Broiler – Mason Janda from Ravenna, NE purchased by CPI, Sunrise Express, Lovander Auto and Equitable Bank, $1,700

The beef, sheep and goat shows were held at the Five Points Bank Arena in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Show Ring. The swine show was held in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. Youth from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming showed. The 2019 Aksarben Stock Show will be held Sept 24-27, 2020 in Grand Island, NE. For complete details visit www.showaksarben.com