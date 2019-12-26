class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429013 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Agriculture’s woes drag down Kansas personal income growth

BY Associated Press | December 26, 2019
Personal income growth in Kansas is below the national average largely because of troubles in agriculture. Kansas Public Radio reports that the state’s personal income has grown by 1.6% since late 2007, when the Great Recession started.

The national rate is 2.1%. All states have seen their economies grow since the Great Recession but Kansas had the eighth-worst personal income growth in the nation over the last year. Kansas farmers face an expanding drought and low commodity prices.

Agriculture makes up about 40% of the state’s economy and industries related to agriculture and food production are worth about $65 billion annually.

