LINCOLN — Speakers from across the nation will present on a variety of topics during the Agronomy and Horticulture Spring 2020 Seminar Series starting January 24, 2020. Seminars begin at 3:30 pm in 150 Keim Hall, Nebraska East Campus. Refreshments served at 3 pm.

Join in person or online. Full details are available on the spring seminar page.

Seminar Schedule, Topics, and Speakers

Jan. 24: Reflections, Misconceptions and Other Issues in Plant Breeding Applications: From Sparsity to Sparse Testing, Noise Prediction and Other Unexplored Topics – Diego Jarquín, Research Assistant Professor, Agronomy and Horticulture, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Jan. 31: Developing and Applying Genomic Tools for Soybean Improvement – David Hyten, Associate Professor and Haskins Professor of Plant Genetics, Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Feb. 7: Developing Strategies for Improving Abiotic Stress Tolerance of Photosynthetic Apparatus in Crops Grown for Food and Fuels – Katarzyna Glowacka, Assistant Professor, Biochemistry, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Feb. 14: Connecting Root Exudate Variation in Corn to Microbial Recruitment and Growth – Tessa Durham Brooks, Associate Professor of Biology, Doane University, Crete (Video not available for this seminar.)

Feb. 21: Screening for Early Warnings of Large-Scale Vegetation Transitions – Dirac Twidwell, Associate Professor, Agronomy and Horticulture, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Feb. 28: USDA – Achieving More Together: Partnership Success Between UNL and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Future Opportunities – Neil Dominy, State Soil Scientist, Partnerships and Initiatives, USDA–NRCS

Mar. 6: Molecular Switches in Plant Sulfur and Redox Metabolism – Joseph Jez, Chair, Spencer T. Olin Professor of Biology, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor, Biology, Washington University in St. Louis.

Mar. 13: Metabolic Engineering of Lignin for Advancing Agricultural Sustainability and the New Bioeconomy – Richard Dixon, Distinguished Research Professor, BioDiscovery Institute, Biological Sciences, University of North Texas, Denton

Apr. 3: Who’s Learning From Who? Integrating Farmer Perspectives into Research and the Classroom – Randa Jabbour, Associate Professor of Agroecology, Plant Sciences, University of Wyoming, Laramie

Apr. 10: Soil Microbial Dynamics, Climate Change and Management Effects on Soil Carbon and Nitrogen Retention in Agroecosystems – Sean Schaeffer, Associate Professor, Biosystems Engineering and Soil Science, UT Institute of Agriculture, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Apr. 17: Culture, Horticulture, and Wild Relatives of Croatia – John Preece, Supervisory Research Leader/Horticulturist, National Clonal Germplasm Repository, University of California, Davis and National Arid Land Plant Genetic Resources Unit, Parlier, California, USDA-ARS