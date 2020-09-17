Aksarben Purple Ribbon Auction rewards hard-working youth | Aksarben Stock Show Spotlight

The Aksarben Purple Ribbon Auction takes place at the culmination of the week’s activities and serves as the fundraising vehicle for the Aksarben scholarship program.

Annually, hundreds of youth participate in the Aksarben Stock Show from a 14-state region including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming showing cattle, sheep, swine and goats.

In 2019, 36 youth exhibitors were awarded the opportunity to sell their champion animals at the Aksarben Purple Ribbon Auction receiving a scholarship, cash award and prizes.

As the 2020 Aksarben Stock Show nears, show officials are encouraging individuals and businesses to get involved in the auction.

Learn more in this video spotlight!

Contact Gretchen with Aksarben, and she’ll get your Buying Group registered for the auction.

Aksarben takes place September 24-26, 2020.