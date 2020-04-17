American Farm Bureau Foundation Brings Award-Winning Educational Tools Home

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s My American Farm STEM app, named a gold medal winner in the 2019 Horizon Interactive Awards, is just one of the ways the Foundation is helping parents and educators adapt to at-home learning.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from Horizon Interactive Awards,” said Daniel Meloy, executive director of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. “Now, more than ever, it’s important to provide fun and engaging learning activities for kids outside the classroom.”

Each week the Foundation provides a round-up of free ag-focused educational resources, in addition to promoting trusted resources from other organizations. Parents and educators can choose from grade- and subject-specific activities to help round out the at-home learning experience while expanding students’ understanding of where their food comes from.

The award-winning My American Farm STEM App was created in April 2019 to help meet the growing demand for STEM education resources. Within the app, students can choose from games that meet national standards for STEM components including: Keys to Stewardship (science); The Great Seed Search (technology); Thrive (engineering); and Operation Peanut Butter (math). You can download the app for free.

“The app is one of many resources the Foundation has created to make learning fun and help kids understand how closely connected STEM is to agriculture,” said Meloy.