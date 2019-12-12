American Royal Acquires Land for “Epicenter of Agriculture”

The American Royal Association is one step closer to its goal of being the “Epicenter of Agriculture.”

The organization recently acquired 115 acres in Kansas City, Kansas, following a purchase of 47 acres earlier this year. The association recently submitted its preliminary development plan country officials, which was approved this month.

The one million-plus square foot complex with an outdoor plaza and arena will allow for an expansion of programming to 365 days a year. The facility features more than 800,000 square feet of indoor event space, including barn and exposition areas, three performance arenas, a large educational area, and more than 50,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The American Royal has been a nationally recognized brand for more than a century. Beginning in 1899 as the National Hereford Show, the American Royal has evolved into a comprehensive season of food and agriculture activity.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is expected Spring 2020, with construction beginning Summer 2020. The core complex is to be complete by winter of 2021.