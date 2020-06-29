American Woolen Wins Army Uniform Contract

A Stafford Springs, Conn., woolen mill has won a $2 million military contract to make Army dress uniforms in a Pentagon initiative to strengthen industrial supply chains damaged by the coronavirus.

American Woolen Co. Inc. will produce polyester and wool blend fabric for the United States Army. The $187 million Department of Defense program is intended to back the defense workforce in shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing and clothing and textiles and restore jobs lost as a result of the virus.

“This new investment to keep production of U.S. Army uniforms here at home, in eastern Connecticut, will help ensure that the men and women of our armed services have the resources they need no matter what,” said Rep. Joe Courtney, whose congressional district includes American Woolen.

Courtney – a member of the House Armed Services Committee – called American Woolen an “eastern Connecticut success story” that revitalized the historic Stafford Springs mill when it came close to shutting in 2014.

Jacob Harrison Long, chief executive officer of American Woolen, said the program demonstrates the Pentagon’s “commitment to invigorate the domestic textile industry” and support small, local businesses. American Woolen is starting production of the U.S. Army’s “Army Greens” uniform that recalls uniforms worn by soldiers during World War II.

Source: Hartford Courant