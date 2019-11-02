Antitrust in Agriculture *Podcast*

Antitrust as defined in the dictionary is; relating to legislation preventing or controlling trusts or other monopolies, with the intention of promoting competition in business.

The word may invoke thoughts of Standard Oil and the Rockefeller family at the turn of the twentieth century. For agriculture producers monopoly may hit a little closer to home with large mergers and acquisitions continuing to happen in the chemical and seed industries. Livestock producers for generations have known a concentrated packing industry. Yet is it on the tipping point of becoming an antitrust issue?

We explore that question and many others around antitrust and agriculture with Aaron Got, Bonalaw PC. Click below to listen in.