Application process temporarily paused for livestock producer small business stabilization grants

BY RRN Staff | June 16, 2020
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) today announced a brief pause on the application process for Small Business Stabilization Grants for livestock producers.

The application window opened Monday June 15th. Applications will start being accepted again at 8 a.m. CST on June 22.

The DED says they’re instituting the pause to allow necessary time to validate all applicants in a timely manner and avoid potential delays to serving grantees.

To account for the scheduled delay, the application deadline has been extended to July 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

To preview the eligibility requirements and for instructions on how to apply you can visit https://getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/ag-grants/

