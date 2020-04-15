April marks National Stress Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. — Farming and ranching are stressful occupations, especially in these uncertain times. With April being National Stress Awareness Month, it’s important to highlight some of the resources available to those in the agricultural industry.

Last fall, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with several ag partners, unveiled a new website to provide resources and support to those dealing with ag-related stress. The website, www.KansasAgStress.org, includes information on stress management, financial and legal challenges and contact information for mental health centers across the state.

On a national level, NCBA recently hosted a Cattlemen’s Webinar called “When Stress is more than a Season,” which focused on the impacts of stress on the mental and emotional health of producers. The webinar, led by two professionals that specialize in farm and ranch management counseling, also highlighted available resources and action steps that can be taken to help someone in need. To watch the recorded webinar, click here.