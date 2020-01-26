ASF Grows in Poland; Drives German Action

According to recent report by the World Health Organization (OIE), western Poland recorded 55 outbreaks of ASF in wild boars last month. However, the news from this month is even more dire with the Polish Central Veterinary Inspectorate reporting more cases, bringing the total to more than 150. With the disease now just over 7 miles from Germany, officials there have constructed a 75-mile fence along the border to stop infected wild boars from entering one of the EU’s top pork-producing countries.

“We are observing the latest proof of African swine fever relatively close to the German border with great concern,” said Uwe Feiler, an agriculture minister in Germany. “Up to now, the joint federal and state efforts have stopped the disease from entering Germany. But we cannot relax.”

Unlike in Denmark, where a fixed-grid fence was installed on the border with Germany, the one in eastern Germany is a mobile, electric-wire fence. Unfortunately, thieves and hikers have recently damaged or stolen parts of the fence. Officials have repaired the damage and say they are determined to protect its integrity.