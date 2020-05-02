ASI, NLFA Support USDA Lamb Purchase

The American Sheep Industry Association, its state affiliates and the National Lamb Feeders Association called for prompt solicitation of bids on an American lamb purchase in a letter delivered today to U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Greg Ibach.

“In July 2019, the secretary issued an announcement for Trade Mitigation to purchase Lamb Products up to $17 million,” read the letter. “Since that time, as you are aware, the American sheep industry has been hit hard by the loss of foodservice sales and consumer demand. This crisis has resulted in losses at the farm level of at least $125 million and a total estimated economic impact to the American sheep industry of $353 million in 2020, at minimum.

“We believe that at this critical time the issuance of a purchase solicitation for $17 million for lamb products would be valuable as market lambs are backing up weekly in the lots and prices are decreasing weekly. We hope that solicitations can be made regularly for the proper mix of lamb products to accomplish the full $17 million authorized yet in 2020.”