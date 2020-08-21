AUDIO: August Cattle On Feed Report

The August cattle on feed report held a few surprises for the trade.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on August 1, 2020. The inventory was 2 percent above August 1, 2019. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.89 million head, 11 percent above 2019. Net placements were 1.84 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 420,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 435,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 458,000 head,

900-999 pounds were 195,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 1.99 million head, 1 percent below 2019. Other disappearance totaled 57,000 head during July, 20 percent below 2019.

August Cattle on Feed August 2020 Est. Range of Estimates On Feed 102.00% 100.80% 99.7-101.4 Placed 111.00% 106.20% 101.7-108.7 Marketed 99.00% 99.60% 98.8-101.5

