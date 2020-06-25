Audio* BAYER ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENTS IN ROUNDUP, DICAMBA CASES

Bayer announced Wednesday that the company has reached a series of agreements to substantially resolve major legacy Monsanto litigation, including the U.S. Roundup product liability litigation and a separate agreement to resolve pending dicamba drift litigation.

Bayer will make a total payment of $10.1 billion to resolve current and address potential future Roundup litigation, and also resolves dicamba drift litigation for payment of up to $400 million and most PCB water litigation exposure for payment of approximately $820 million.

Chris Turner, U.S. Country Division Head for Bayer explains what this means for growers

According to Bayer, the main feature is the U.S. Roundup resolution that will bring closure to approximately 75 percent of the current Roundup litigation involving approximately 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall.

Bayer CEO Werner Baumann adds, “As we work to put this major litigation behind us, Bayer can set a course for the future and tackle the global challenges we face in both health and nutrition.”