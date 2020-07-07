(Audio) Big Springs student receives $1,000 grant to expand 4-H, FFA swine project

Makenna Eisenzimmer, a student from Keith County Farm Bureau, was recently awarded a $1,000 student project grant from the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Eisenzimmer launched her FFA supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and business, Eisenzimmer Show Pigs, last year during an FFA entrepreneurship class. Now, she’s in the process of expanding her business.

In the entrepreneurship class, her advisor tasked her to come up with a business, make three sales, and present her experience. She couldn’t make any livestock sales in the first semester, due to swine growth rates and requirements, but that didn’t stop Eisenzimmer from growing her business.

“I have always dreamed of starting a show pig/farrowing business on our family farm,” said Eisenzimmer.

Last fall, Eisenzimmer – with the help of her parents and a previously-won Nebraska Farm Bureau grant – put up a farrowing barn to raise her livestock.

Most recently, she applied and received another grant from the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Eisenzimmer said this grant is an expansion grant, which will be used to buy feed, ensure and maintain proper animal health, update facilities and more. She currently raises three sows and one boar.

“My long-term goal is to raise quality show pigs for local, area youth for 4-H and FFA,” said Eisenzimmer. “I know a lot of youth that would like to get started in the 4-H program and they just don’t know where to go to get their first animal.”

Eisenzimmer has been involved in 4-H since she was 8 years old. Through her business, she hopes to educate youth and jump start their opportunities in showing livestock. She will be a senior at Ogallala Public Schools.

