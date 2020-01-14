class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433214 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

AUDIO: Brian Teeter Speaks to Cattlemen on Prescribed Burning

BY Rural Radio Network Staff | January 14, 2020
During the monthly meeting of the Dawson County Cattlemen in Farnam, Brian Teeter with Pheasants and Quail forever spoke on the importance of prescribed burning range land.

Teeter is a wildlife biologist who has seen first hand the lack of life inside tight clusters of Eastern Red Cedars that are quickly becoming common place across the great plains. Teeter explained to the cattlemen that the most effective and widespread treatment for the invasive tree is a fire. Teeter also explained how prescribed burns can benefit grasses and it’s nutritional value to livestock and wildlife.

Hear more from Teeter and the importance of incorporating prescribed burns into range land management.

