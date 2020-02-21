AUDIO: Cattle on Feed Report

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.9 million head on Feb. 1, 2020. The inventory was 2% above Feb. 1, 2019, USDA reported on Friday.

Placements in feedlots during January totaled 1.96 million head, 1% below 2019. Net placements were 1.90 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 390,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 455,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 535,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 400,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 105,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.93 million head, 1% above 2019.

Other disappearance totaled 54,000 head during January, 11% below 2019.