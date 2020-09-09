class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483812 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

BY RRN Staff | September 9, 2020
(AUDIO) Dry conditions push corn maturity, dropped leaves | KAPPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report for Sept. 8, 2020

Dry conditions pushed corn maturity and soybeans dropping leaves well ahead of pace this week for Nebraska.

Corn in the mature stage for Nebraska is at 27 % this week. That’s an 18% jump from last week, a 20% jump from a year ago, and a 15% jump from the five-year average.

About 84% of Nebraska’s corn crop was dented this week, compared to just 65% last year.

As for soybeans, 37% of the state’s soybean crop was dropping leaves this week. That’s a 32% jump from last year and 21% jump from last week.

Nebraska has planted 2% of its winter wheat crop, compared to 3% last year.

Listen to the full KAPPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report here.

