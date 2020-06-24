class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469293 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(AUDIO) Farmers look at pollinator habitat for organic crop

BY Chabella Guzman | June 24, 2020
Zach Hunnicutt in the pollinator habitat on the Hunnicutt Farms in eastern Nebraska. Courtesy Photo

Pollinators are a vital part of agriculture and for National Pollinator week we are looking at different ways pollinators and ag producers work together.

When Hunnicutt Farms of Giltner decided to expand into organic soybeans Zach Hunnicutt said the organic guidelines led them to look at planting pollinator habitat

Hunnicutt said they had seen some research showing increased soybean yields around pollinator habitats, not dramatic, but enough to make them want to give it a try.

