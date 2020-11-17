(AUDIO) Gothenburg FFA senior reflects on national chorus experience, shares future plans

A senior Gothenburg FFA member rounded out his National FFA Convention experience with a spot in the National FFA Chorus.

For a second year, Seth Daup was a member of the National FFA Chorus, but this year, the experience was much different. Daup said each member was tasked with recording his or her piece of the song at home to a pre-recorded video of the director conducting the song.

Last year was Daup’s first year in the National FFA Chorus, and he said he met many lifelong friends from around the country.

“It’s probably one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” said Daup. “I now have friends from Alaska and Puerto Rico.”

The performance can be viewed here.

In addition to his FFA involvement on the national level, Daup also leads on the local level by serving as his chapter’s vice president. He said their chapter organizes a blood drive, food drive, fruit sales, and more.

Daup hopes to pursue computer engineering in college, and in the past year, he’s recognized how computer engineering plays an important role in agriculture and everyday life.

“Especially this year with Covid, we were unable to have those mass gatherings, and so I’m able to use my technology skills to help my chapter,” said Daup.

Daup has stayed busy this year organizing Zoom meetings, putting together virtual presentations, and building a website for his chapter. He added that FFA has granted him experiences that he might not have had otherwise.

“It is an opportunity like no other.”