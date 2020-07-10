(AUDIO) Grazing workshop scheduled to boost grazing production

A three-day Regenerative Grazing Workshop hosted by Cornerstone Grazing will be held Aug. 25-27, at the Koch Farm in Ellsworth, Neb. featuring Jim Gerrish of American Grazing Lands Services.

Participants are limited and the cost is $700 per person with lunches, suppers, and breaks included. Lodging is available in Alliance and Hyannis.

For more information call or text Derek Schwanebeck at 308-762-5767.

Listen:

Derek Schwanebeck of Cornerstone Grazing says they became interested in regenerative grazing when they were looking to get more production out of fewer acres.