(Audio) JBS USA to invest $4 million in Nebraska communities

JBS USA is investing $4 million in Nebraska to support local communities as part of its new Hometown Strong initiative.

Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs for JBS USA, said the investment is part of a $120 million global social commitment, $50 million of which is dedicated to the United States through the Hometown Strong initiative.

“We recognize that while we serve a very important role in rural America by producing food that’s enjoyed by millions of Americans each and every day, we also have a greater responsibility, and that’s to give back to our communities and support those who are facing this challenge of coronavirus,” said Bruett.

Listen to Cameron Bruett here.

Bruett said the investment will be made in Omaha and Grand Island where JBS has beef packing facilities.

JBS will meet with local officials to determine each community’s needs. Bruett said the goal is to support projects with long-term benefits, including improving local infrastructure, alleviating food insecurity, and supporting coronavirus emergency response efforts among other projects.

“Our team members live and work there. They’re integral parts of the communities,” said Bruett. “We want to make sure that we’re dedicating those funds to some really meaningful, long-lasting projects that add value to these communities.”

JBS employs more than 4,300 people in Nebraska with an annual payroll of over $190 million.