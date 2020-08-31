Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of August 31

Going into the end of August and first of September the US corn and soybean crop continue to decrease in condition. Overall crop maturity and growth continues to stay ahead of the five year average.

NASS starts the weekly report off with a call to small grain and swine producers. NASS is collecting final production numbers for small grains for an upcoming report. NASS is collecting summer farrowing numbers, current inventory and farrowing intentions for the September quarterly hog and pig report. Farmers can respond at http://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications

Back to the crop progress report the corn entering the dough stage is essentially complete across the country at 94%. That is just ahead of the five year average at 89%. Also ahead of their five year average is Iowa at 95%, Kansas 96% and Nebraska at 98% in the dough stage.

Corn hitting the dent stage is almost 2/3rds of the way done across the country at 63%. That is ahead of the five year average of 56%. Nebraska corn in the dent stage is 74%, 14% ahead of the five year average. Iowa and Kansas corn in the dent stage is tied at 71%. Both are well ahead of their respective five year average. Looking at year ago levels though Iowa is more than double where it was a year ago for corn in the dent stage. North Carolina is the farthest along for corn in the dent stage at 90%.

Corn entering into the final maturity stage is just getting started across the country at 12%, up from 5% last week. Iowa and Nebraska corn in the mature stage tied each other 11%. That is double both states five year average. Kansas is one of the few states actually behind their five year average in corn maturity at 18% vs. 20%.

The big number everyone was watching for in the report was corn condition which nationally fell 2% to 62% good to excellent. Nebraska corn also fell 2% to 64% good to excellent. Kansas and Iowa corn both fell 5% to 56% and 45% good to excellent respectively. Illinois corn is still one of the top corn crops in the country at 70% good to excellent, but that is down 2% from last week.

Switching gears to soybeans, 95% of the countries crop has set pods. Just ahead of the five year average of 93%. Kansas soybeans have set 87% of pods on the soybean crop. Nebraska soybeans are the third in the country to reach 100% on setting pods. Louisiana and Michigan were the first two states to reach 100%.

With soybeans almost fully set on pods that means leaves are starting to drop. The national rating for soybeans dropping leaves is right at the five year average and just double what it was a year ago at 8%. Kansas soybeans have dropped 8% of their leaves. Nebraska soybeans have dropped 16% of their leaves. A perfect 100% ahead of the 5 year average.

Soybean condition followed corn and fell 3% to 66% good to excellent. Nebraska soybeans remained unchanged week to week at 66% good to excellent. Kansas soybeans dropped 11% to 56% good to excellent. Iowa soybeans dropped 6% to 50% good to excellent. Illinois also has a strong soybean crop at 72% good to excellent.

Winter wheat harvest is considered complete across the country and is no longer in the crop progress report.

Sorghum continues to be a strong and ahead of schedule crop. Nationally 96% of the crop has headed out. Nebraska is the first states to reach 100% headed out. 58% of the national sorghum corp has reached color. Nebraska is just behind Texas with 60% of the crop colored. Unfortunately like corn and soybeans sorghum condition fell 4% to 50% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum is rated 57% good to excellent.

Pasture and range condition continues to be impacted by dry conditions across the country. Iowa pasture is rated a slim 16% good to excellent. Kansas pasture is rated 44% good to excellent. Nebraska pasture is rated 23% good to excellent.

Topsoil moisture is also in short supply across the country. Nebraska topsoil moisture is rated 30% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture is rated 47% adequate to surplus. Iowa topsoil is rated 19% adequate to surplus. New Mexico is still the direst in the country with a topsoil moisture rating of 91% short to very short.

Subsoil moisture follows topsoil with Nebraska rated 38% adequate to surplus. Iowa subsoil is dry at only 23% adequate to surplus. Kansas subsoil moisture is 55% adequate to surplus.

Check out the full report: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/t722hz61w/8336hq98x/prog3620.pdf

