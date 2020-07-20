Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of July 20

The second half of July is looking to have a friendlier forecast for crops. This combined with last week’s moisture and heat helped to keep corn conditions nationwide unchanged week to week. Soybean conditions increased 1% week to week. Winter wheat harvest seems to be hitting a slight speed bump as it moves North. Pasture and range condition continues to deteriorate and soil moisture levels are mixed.

For corn the heat is helping keep development ahead of schedule. Nationwide 59% of the corp is silking. That is 5% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska’s corn crop is now 61% silked. Kansas corn has reached 66% silk. That is 2%-3% ahead of the five year average.

Corn in the dough stage tripled week to week from 3% to 9% nationwide. Nebraska is only half way to it’s five year average at 3%. Kansas corn on the other hand is nearly double it’s five year average at 25% in the dough stage.

Corn condition nationwide remained unchanged at 69% good to excellent. Kansas increased 1% week to week to 54% good to excellent. Texas and Illinois corn increased 2%. South Dakota corn increased 2%. Nebraska decreased 4% to 66% good to excellent. Iowa fell another 2% to 81% good to excellent. Indiana remained unchanged week to week at 59% good to excellent.

Soybeans crossed the halfway threshold for blooming. According to NASS 64% of the national soybean crop has now bloomed. That is up from last week’s 48% and 7% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska soybeans are now 75% in bloom. Kansas soybeans in bloom are 11% ahead of the five year average at 55%.

Nationwide 25% of the soybeans have set pods. That is up 14% from last week. Nebraska has reached 31% setting pods on it’s soybeans. That is more than double it’s five year average of 15%. Kansas soybeans have set pods on 15% of the crop. That is up 4% from the five year average.

Some analysts expected soybean conditions to continue decreasing, but NASS believes the crop improved slightly week to week. Nationwide the soybean crop improved 1% to 69% good to excellent. Iowa soybeans decreased 1% to 82% good to excellent, Kansas soybeans dropped 2% to 57% good to excellent, Nebraska fell 2% go 71% good to excellent. North Dakota was able to tick up 1% to 69% good to excellent. Illinois may have seen one of the largest changes week to week up 8% to 67% good to excellent.

Sorghum condition also increased week to week. Nationwide the sorghum crop was rated up 5% to 51% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum improved 3% good to excellent.

Winter wheat harvest seems to have hit a little bit of a speed bump as it wraps up in southern states and moves further north. Nationwide 74% of winter wheat harvest is complete. That is now 1% behind the five year average. Nebraska is 79% complete with winter wheat harvest. That is 13% ahead of the five year average. Kansas is synced with it’s five year average at 97% complete. Further to the North Washington is 11% behind the five year average at 5% complete. Montana is 6% behind the five year average at 3% complete.

The heat continues to take it’s toll on pasture and range. In Nebraska pasture and range decreased 3% to 45% good to excellent. Kansas pasture and range decreased 3% to 38% good to excellent.

Topsoil moisture was able to recharge in Kansas last week. According to NASS Kansas topsoil increased 6% to 61% adequate to surplus. Nebraska topsoil decreased 1% to 52% adequate to surplus.

Subsoil moisture was similar to topsoil moisture, with Kansas increase 5% to 60% adequate to surplus. Nebraska decreased 3% to 57% adequate to surplus.

You can see the full crop progress report here:

https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/sf268t43v/1831d650j/prog3020.pdf

