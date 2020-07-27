Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of July 27

The latest NASS crop progress report showed a significant jump in several states corn and soybean condition. That resulted in the national conditions continuing to improve. The rains seen across much of the Midwest recently also helped to replenish soil moisture and pasture condition.

The corn crop continues to be ahead in area’s of growth. Nationally corn silking is now 82% complete. That is ahead of the 5 year average of 75%. Nebraska and Kansas both share the same 5 year average for corn silking this week at 80%, but Nebraska is ahead of that at 89% and Kansas is just behind the 5 year average at 79%. Iowa is still trailing Nebraska in corn silking at 87%. That is still ahead of Iowa’s 5 year average of 81%.

Corn entering into the dough stage across the country is rated 22%. That is 5% ahead of the five year average. In the state by state break down; Nebraska corn entering into the dough stage is rated 27%, Kansas corn is rated 36% and Iowa corn is rated 23%. All of these are 10%-11% ahead of the five year average.

Corn condition nationally increased this week up 3% to 72% good to excellent. That was helped with several states seeing large week to week jumps in corn condition. Nebraska corn increased 9% to 75% good to excellent. Kansas corn improved 6% to 60% good to excellent. Illinois corn may have had one of the largest jumps in condition, up 11% week to week. Illinois corn is now rated 74% good to excellent. Iowa corn did not get the rain that other states got and actually declined in quality this week. Iowa corn is rated 77% good to excellent down 2%.

Soybeans like corn still seem to be staying well ahead of the 5 year average for growth. Nationally soybeans entering the blooming growth stage were rated 76%. That is 4% ahead of the 5 year average. Nebraska soybeans have reached 90% bloom. That is 14% ahead of the 5 year average. Kansas soybeans are now rated 68% in bloom, 10% ahead of the five year average. Heat and dry haven’t slowed Iowa soybeans down. Iowa soybeans are considered 85% bloomed. That is up 10% from the 5 year average.

Soybeans are also steadily setting pods as weather conditions for the most part continue to be favorable. Nationally 43% of the soybean crop has set pods. Nebraska 53% of soybeans have set pods. That is up 20% from the 5 year average. Kansas soybeans setting pods is expected to be around 40%. Almost doubling the 5 year average of 21%. Iowa soybeans are also setting pods on strongly with 50% of the crop setting pods. That is up 12% from the 5 year average.

Soybean condition for the last two weeks has been closely tied to corn. Just like corn nationally soybeans improved 3% to 72% good to excellent. Again Nebraska and Illinois saw one of the largest week to week jumps in soybean condition, both improving 9%. Nebraska soybeans are rated 80% good to excellent. Illinois soybeans are rated 76% good to excellent. Kansas soybeans improved 10% week to week. Now rated 67% good to excellent. Iowa again saw a decline in soybean condition, dropping 6% to 76% good to excellent.

Sorghum unlike corn and soybeans seems to be right on schedule in it’s growth cycle. Nationally 44% of the sorghum crop has set heads. That is even with the 5 year average. Nebraska sorghum is 43% headed out. That is up 11% from the 5 year average.

As for sorghum condition Nationally the crop improved 2% to 53% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum improved 11% to 53 % good to excellent .

Winter wheat harvest continues to roll on and closed the gap a little to the 5 year average. Nationally the 5 year average is 82% complete for the last week of July. This week according to NASS winter wheat harvest is 81% complete. Nebraska winter wheat harvest is 93% complete, that is up 12% from the 5 year average.That is a stark contrast from the winter wheat harvest of a year ago in Nebraska when the harvest was just 49% complete for the last week of July. Kansas is gathering the last few fringe acres this week with winter wheat harvest considered 99% complete. That is even with the 5 year average. Northern states like Washington (19%) and Montana (10%) continue behind the 5 year average pace.

The rain finally stopped the continuing decline of Kansas and Nebraska range land. Nebraska pasture and range improved 15% week to week at 60% good to excellent. Kansas pasture and range improved 14% to 52% good to excellent.

Topsoil moisture was also able to recharge with the rains. Nebraska topsoil moisture improved 7% to 59% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture improved 9% to 70% good to excellent.

It was a similar story for subsoil moisture. Nebraska subsoil moisture improved 5% to 62% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture rose 3% to 69% good to excellent.

Find all the NASS data for crop progress report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/dr26zk433/tq57pc994/prog3120.pdf

Listen to Clay Patton recap the report here: