Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of July 6

For the first full week of July corn and soybean ratings started to drop slightly across the nation.Corn silking is the first crop condition area we see that is actually behind the five year average. Winter wheat harvest is rolling along ahead of schedule in most states. Top soil and subsoil moisture continue to be dry and dropping across the country.

NASS estimated that 71% of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, July 5, down 2 percentage points from 73% the previous week but still well above 57% at the same time a year ago.

For corn Iowa and Minnesota set at the top of the pile with 85% good-to-excellent condition ratings. Pennsylvania stays a close second at 82% and Nebraska it towards the top at 74% good to excellent. On the opposite end of the scale Michigan and Colorado have the highest percentage of corn rated very poor to poor, at 14% and 16%, respectively.

Up to this point in the growing year much of the crop progress has been well ahead of the five year average. Corn silking however continues to to run behind the five year average. NASS estimated that 10% of corn was silking, 6 percentage points behind the five-year average of 16%.

Soybean development, on the other hand, was near to slightly ahead of normal last week. Soybeans blooming was estimated at 31%, 7 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 24%, while soybeans setting pods was estimated at 2%, near the five-year average of 4%.

Looking at the state by state break down Iowa is now 37% in bloom, Minnesota 43% and Nebraska 41%. All these ratings are well ahead of their respective 5 year average.

The national soybean condition rating came in the same as the corn crop: 71% good to excellent nationwide. That was unchanged from the previous week and still well ahead of 53% at the same time last year. Iowa was 84% good to excellent, along with Minnesota 83% , Wisconsin 79% and Nebraska 76% .

Meanwhile, winter wheat harvest moved ahead 15 percentage points last week to reach 56% complete as of Sunday, 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average of 55%.

Harvest in Kansas in 80% complete, Illinois is 81% and Missouri is at 84% finished,. Nebraska winter wheat is 16% harvested, and South Dakota has not started yet.

Winter wheat condition — for the portion of the crop still in fields — was rated 51% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from 52% from the previous week. Sixty-one percent of North Dakota’s winter wheat crop was rated good-to-excellent.

View the full report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/c247fd92b/1g05g1123/prog2820.pdf

Clay Patton breaks down the full report here: