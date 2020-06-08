Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of June 1

The second crop progress report for June shows a fairly healthy corn and soybean crop. Winter wheat harvest is on pace. The recent heat and wind dropped moisture levels significantly in Midwestern states.

Corn planting has leveled near the 100%-mark. Nationally, corn planting is rated 97% complete – a far cry from where it was a year ago at 78%. All states but North Dakota (87% planted) are now above the 90% area for corn planting. The heat has spurred corn emergence on as well. Nationally 89% of the corn is emerged. That is 5% ahead of the five year average and 32% ahead of the emergence in 2019. Nebraska currently sits at 95% emergence. Kansas emergence is at 86% and North Dakota emergence is at 52%.

Despite the heat and wind the corn condition increased 1% to 75% good to excellent nationally. That is well above the 59% good to excellent it was rated just a year ago. Kansas corn is rated 60% good to excellent. Nebraska corn is rated 83% good to excellent. That sounds strong, but Pennsylvania still stands at the top with 90% of the crop rated good to excellent and the last 10% rated at fair.

Further ahead of last year’s corn planting is soybean planting. Nationally 86% of the soybean crop has been planted. That is 32% more planted than in 2019. Nebraska has 98% of it’s soybeans planted. Iowa is 1% behind at 97%. Kansas is 79% planted – 24% ahead of the 5 year average.

Soybean emergence is just ahead of the 5 year pace nationally at 67%. Nebraska has 85% soybean emergence, compared to 68% on the 5 year average. Iowa is a perfect 20% ahead of the 5 year average at 87%. Kansas soybeans are 59% emerged ahead of the five year average of 37%.

Soybean condition will also improve week to week. Nationally the soybean crop is rated at 72% good to excellent, up 2%. Iowa is rated at 82% good to excellent up 1% from the previous report. Kansas is rated 67% good to excellent down 1% from the previous report. Nebraska is rated 82% good to excellent, unchanged from the previous report.

Sorghum planting is rolling right along, but not quite like corn and soybeans. Nationally, 64% of the crop is planted – just 4% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska is 93% planted, the furthest of any state. Kansas is 51% planted.

Sorghum condition nationally dropped 9% to 55% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum was rated 90% good to excellent. Kansas sorghum was rated 52% good to excellent.

Winter wheat continues to head out a slightly sluggish pace. Nationally winter wheat heading out is 3% behind the 5 year average at 85%. Kansas is equal with their five year average at 98% headed out. Nebraska is 15% behind the five year average with only 67% of the winter wheat crop headed out currently. With heading out behind schedule winter wheat harvest is right on schedule. Nationally, winter wheat harvest more than doubled week to week at 7% complete. Kansas and Nebraska have yet to roll a combine. Texas has harvested 53% of their winter wheat. Oklahoma has harvested 19% of their winter wheat crop.

Winter wheat condition nationally stayed the same week to week at 51% good to excellent. Nebraska improved 2% at 66% good to excellent. Kansas remained unchanged week to week at 42% good excellent. Colorado was able to improve 1% week to week at 32% good to excellent.

Pasture and range condition is starting to drop as a result of the heat. Nebraska range is rated at 72% good to excellent. Kansas is rated 55% good to excellent. Colorado has 0% of their range rated excellent. 39% is considered poor to very poor. California pasture and range covers both extremes. 40% is rated good to excellent. 50% is rated at poor to very poor.

Topsoil moisture saw double digit drops week to week. Kansas topsoil moisture dropped 13% to 62% adequate to surplus. Nebraska topsoil moisture dropped 11% to 78% adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture decreased, but not at the rate of topsoil. Kansas subsoil moisture dropped 7% to 68% adequate to surplus. Nebraska subsoil moisture dropped 3% to 86% adequate to surplus.

You can see the entire crop progress report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/2b88r072q/5712mt01c/prog2420.pdf

Clay Patton breaks down the whole report here: