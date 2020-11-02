Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of November 2nd

The pace of harvest slowed again nationwide last week, but progress for both the corn and soybean harvest remained ahead of normal, according to the USDA NASS weekly Crop Progress report released on November 2nd.

Starting with Corn harvest the needle moved ahead 10% week to week at 82% complete. That is still 13% ahead of the five-year average of 69%. In the state break down big I states like Illinois (89%) and Iowa (87%) were nearly double or almost triple the harvest progress of a year ago. Nebraska corn harvest is 86% complete and Kansas corn harvest is 90% complete.

Meanwhile, soybean harvest slowed to a crawl last week, gaining just 4% to reach 87% complete as of Sunday. That puts this year’s current harvest progress 4% percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 83%. Nebraska and North Dakota are the first states to hit 100% soybean harvest according to NASS. Iowa soybean harvest is almost there at 97%. Kansas soybean harvest has a little more ground to go at 83%. All of these states though are well ahead of the year ago levels.

Winter wheat planting like harvest slowed last week, moving ahead 4% to 89% as of Sunday. That is 3% ahead of the five-year average of 86%. An estimated 71% of winter wheat had emerged, 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average of 70%. In the state break down South Dakota and Nebraska are the first states to finish winter wheat planting. Kansas winter wheat planting is 95% complete.

The condition of the winter wheat crop was estimated at 43% good to excellent, up 2% from the previous week but down from 57% a year ago. Nebraska winter wheat dropped 2% to 41% good to excellent. Kansas winter wheat dropped 1% to 28% good to excellent. California hosts the best winter wheat in the country with a rating of 95% good to excellent.

See the full report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/js9576006/zg64vb153/prog4520.pdf

