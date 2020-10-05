Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress report for the week of October 5

Persistent and increasing dry conditions, along with a brisk pace setting up for fall harvest are the key points for the first crop progress report of October.

Row crop harvest continues on with 25% of the national corn harvest complete. In the state by state breakdown 21% of Nebraskan corn is harvested, 44% of Kansas corn is harvested and 25% of Iowa corn is harvested. With the exception of Kansas all of these were ahead of the five year average. Soybean harvest is now 38% complete across the country. That is a full 10% ahead of the five year average and 26% ahead of where soybean harvest was one year ago. In the state break down 20% of Kansas soybeans are harvested, 55% of Nebraska and Iowa soybeans are harvested. Like corn soybean harvest is running well ahead of the five year average for most states. Finally for sorghum harvest is 38% complete across the country. That is even with the five year average. Kansas has harvested 14% of the sorghum crop, Colorado has harvested 18% and Nebraska has harvested 17%.

Corn and soybean condition is actually holding and improving in the early fall. Nationally corn condition improved 1% to 62% good to excellent. Nebraska corn dropped 2% to 61% good to excellent. Kansas corn dropped 1% to 54% good to excellent. Iowa corn after dropping for weeks following the derecho wind event improved 3% to 45% good to excellent. Illinois corn remains unchanged for another week at 73% good to excellent. Nationwide the soybean crop remained at 64% good to excellent. Nebraska soybeans improved 2% to 63% good to excellent. Kansas soybeans improved 3% to 53% good to excellent. Iowa soybeans improved 2% to 49% good to excellent. Illinois soybeans improved 3% to 75% good to excellent. Finally sorghum condition nationwide remained unchanged 51% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum is rated 60% good to excellent.

Dry conditions are premium for a quick harvest, but not helping the wheat that is going in the ground. Nationwide winter wheat planting crossed the halfway mark at 52% complete. That is 5% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska falls just behind Colorado (86%) for the most winter wheat already planted at 80%. That is actually 2% behind the five year average. Kansas wheat planting is rated 56% complete. 15% ahead of the five year average.

The dry conditions are also rough for winter wheat trying to emerge, but nationwide 24% of the winter wheat has emerged. That is actually 3% ahead of the five year average. 33% of the Nebraska winter wheat has emerged, 16% behind the five year average. Kansas has seen 29% of it’s winter wheat emerge, 10% ahead of the five year average.

Topsoil and subsoil moisture saw some of the biggest drops in the report this week. Nebraska topsoil moisture dropped 7% to a rating of 33% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture dropped 13% to 38% adequate and 0% surplus. Nebraska subsoil moisture dropped 2% to 40% adequate to surplus. Kansas subsoil dropped 10% to 47% adequate to surplus.

Visit the full report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/gx41n7114/rr172n08t/prog4120.pdf

