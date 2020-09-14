Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of September 14

The mid September crop progress report from NASS shows a substantial jump in moisture ratings from last week’s cool rain event. There is also a notable increase in pasture and range conditions due to the moisture. Aside from that the corn and soybean crop remain relatively unchanged and still well ahead of schedule when compared to the 5 year averages in most categories.

Starting at the top of the report which is now corn in the dent stage where 89% of the country has reached. That is 7% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska has reached 94% dent stage, Kansas has reached 91% and Iowa corn has reached 90% dent stage. All of those well ahead of their respective five year averages.

Corn maturity is also well ahead nationwide at 41%. The five year average is 32%. Iowa and Nebraska almost double their corn maturity five year averages at 48% & 49% respectively. Kansas on the other hand actually fell 1 % behind it’s five year average for corn maturity to 49% mature.

With that much of the corn crop already mature harvest is getting underway in several states. As an aggregate the national corn harvest is considered 5% complete. Right on track with the five year average. Texas of course is the furthest along with corn harvest at 67% complete. Nebraska has harvested 4% of the state’s corn crop that is 3% ahead of the five year average. Kansas though is again behind in corn harvesting with only 8% of the crop picked, 3% behind the five year average.

As the case has been for the last several week’s corn condition in the country continues to decline. Nationwide the corn crop is rated 60% good to excellent. Down 1% from last week. Nebraska and Iowa also dropped 1% to 61% and 42% good to excellent. Kansas corn increased 1% to 54% good to excellent. Illinois not to be outdone by Kansas increased 2% in the corn condition to 72% good to excellent.

Now to the soybean crop where 37% of the nations crop has dropped leaves. That is 6% ahead of the five year average. As for Nebraska 61% of the soybean crop has dropped leaves. That is perfectly 20% ahead of Iowa who has dropped leaves on 41% of the soybean crop. Either way both states are double digits ahead of their five year averages. Kansas soybeans dropping leaves is now at 32% complete. That is ahead of the five year average of 19%.

Soybean condition like corn dropped this week across the country to 63% good to excellent. Down 2% from last week. Nebraska and Iowa soybeans though bucked the trend and increased 1% apiece to 64% and 48% good to excellent. Kansas soybeans remained unchanged on the week at 51% good to excellent. Illinois though outdid all these states again with their soybeans improving 3% to 71% good to excellent.

Poor mans corn or one of the hottest commodities currently for China is sorghum. 39% of the US sorghum crop has reached maturity. That is even with the five year average. In Nebraska sorghum maturity is 9% ahead of the five year average at 26%.

Sorghum condition seems to have more elasticity than corn or soybeans. Nationwide the sorghum crop is rated 52% good to excellent, up 3% from last week. Nebraska though saw a 14% increase in it’s sorghum condition rating to 71% good to excellent.

Last week’s rain helped to bring the pasture and range condition back around in Nebraska. Nebraska pasture and range improved from 25% good to excellent to 41% good to excellent this week. Kansas pasture and range remained unchanged week to week at 41% good to excellent. Looking around the country West Virginia actually did nearly the opposite of Nebraska with their pasture and range condition falling 11% week to week at 67% good to excellent.

Topsoil and subsoil moisture both seem to benefit from last week’s moisture as well. Nebraska topsoil moisture improved 17% to 54% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture improved 19% to 63% adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture in Nebraska is now rated 47% adequate to surplus. An increase of 14% from last week. Kansas subsoil moisture improved 8% from last week to 60% adequate to surplus.

You can see the full report from NASS here:

https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/qr46rp789/2r36vm941/prog3820.pdf

Clay Patton breaks down the full report here: