Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of September 28

The last crop progress report for September shows a brisk row crop harvest starting to set up. Along with a steady increase in winter wheat drilling and emergence. The one thing that stands out somewhat is a slight increase in pasture and range condition while soil moisture continues to decrease.

At the top of the report is the corn crop. 75% of the national crop has reached full maturity, keeping a nice 10% lead to the five year average. Nebraska corn has reached 80% maturity, 15% ahead of the five year average and 15% increase from last week. Kansas corn has reached 84% maturity. Just 3% ahead of the five year average.

15% of the US corn crop is out of the field and in the bin as harvest progresses 7% week to week. Nebraska corn is 14% harvested. That is up 4% from the five year average. Kansas has harvested 29% of their corn crop. That is actually 6% behind the five year average, but is 5% ahead of where corn harvest was a year ago. Iowa has harvested 12% of their corn. That more than doubles the five year average for Iowa at 5%.

Nationwide the corn condition remains unchanged week to week at 61% good to excellent. Nebraska corn dropped 1% to 63% good to excellent. Kansas corn actually increased 1% to 55% good to excellent. Illinois and Iowa corn remained unchanged from last week at 73% and 42% good to excellent respectively.

Now to the soybean crop, where we start with soybeans dropping leaves. 74% of the of the nations soybean crop has dropped leaves. That is 5% ahead of the five year average, but 25% ahead of where soybean dropping leaves were a year ago. Largely due to getting planted earlier this year. 92% of Nebraska soybeans have dropped their leaves tying them with Louisiana for the most leaves dropped. Kansas soybeans have dropped 68% of their leaves. Both are well ahead of their five year average.

With leaves dropping rapidly soybean harvest is underway increasing 14% from last week to 20% harvested this week. That is 5% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska has harvested 29% of their soybeans. 16% ahead of the five year average. Kansas doubled their five year average for soybean harvest at 10%.

While corn condition remained unchanged soybean condition nationwide improved 1% to 64% good to excellent. Nebraska soybeans dropped 5% to 61% good to excellent. Kansas soybeans offset Nebraska improving 5% to 50% good to excellent. Iowa soybeans decreased 1% to 47% good to excellent. Illinois soybeans improved 1% to 72% good to excellent.

Sugar beet harvest is rolling along with 21% of the crop out of the ground. That is 4% ahead of the five year average and 6% ahead of where it was a year ago. Nebraska doesn’t have enough acres of sugar beets to make the national crop progress report.

Sorghum harvest is chugging along with 31% of the national crop harvested. That is 2% behind the five year average. Nebraska has harvested 7% of the sorghum crop. That is also 2% behind the five year average. Texas has the most sorghum harvested with 85% of the crop in the bin.

Sorghum condition nationwide is rated 51% good to excellent, unchanged from last week. Nebraska sorghum is rated 58% good to. That adds another 8% to it’s recent decline in condition.

While some are in combines with harvest others are in tractors putting in the 2021 winter wheat crop. 35% of the winter wheat crop is planted across the country. That is 2% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska has planted 60% of it’s winter wheat acres, actually placing it 6% behind the five year average. Kansas has planted 35% of the states winter wheat acres. A full 10% ahead of the five year average.

Winter wheat is also starting to emerge with 10% of the crop emerged across the country. Nebraska winter wheat is suffering from dry conditions with only 15% of the crop emerged. 12% behind five year average. Kansas winter wheat is 10% emerged, 3% ahead of the five year average.

The somewhat surprise in the report comes with the last three segments. Typically when pasture and range conditions improve that means soil moisture improves, but that’s not quite the case this week. Nebraska pasture and range improved 1% to 41% good to excellent. Kansas pasture and range improved 2% to 39% good to excellent.

Meanwhile topsoil moisture in Nebraska dropped 8% to 40% adequate to surplus and 20% very short. Nebraska subsoil moisture dropped 7% to 55% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture dropped 12% to 51% adequate to surplus and 12% very short. Kansas subsoil moisture dropped 2% to 42% adequate to surplus.

