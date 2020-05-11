AUDIO: KAPPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of 5-11

Following frigid temps over the weekend the Monday crop progress report presented by NASS was eagerly anticipated. Specifically corn and soybean planting. Along with corn and soybean emergence.

To not keep readers in suspense the latest crop progress report shows across the nation 67% of the corn crop planted. That is well ahead of the 5 year average of 56%. 24% of the national corn crop has emerged. That is 2% ahead of the five year average. In the Corn Husker state 79% of the corn crop is planted, 19% ahead of the five year average. 30% of Nebraska’s corn crop has emerged nearly double the five year average of 18%. Kansas has 61% of it’s corn crop planted. Just 3% ahead of the 5 year average for Kansas. In contrast to other states just 29% of the Kansas corn crop has emerged. 3% behind the five year average. Iowa takes the top spot for corn planting with 91% of the corn crop planted. 25% ahead of the five year average. Over a third of the already planted crop has emerged in Iowa or 33%. Well ahead of the five year average emergence rate of 20%. While there is not a quality rating yet on the corn crop this past weekends freeze could very well caused damage to the crop in the northern part of the corn belt.

From corn to soybeans 38% of the nations soybean crop has been planted. 15% ahead of the five year average. 7% of the soybean crop has already emerged. That is just 3% ahead of the five year average. In Nebraska 54% of the soybean crop is planted. Making it 31% ahead of the five year average.6% of the Nebraska soybean crop has emerged. Nearly in line with it’s five year average of 5%. Kansas likewise is well ahead in soybean planting with 23% of the crop in the ground. Compared to the five year average of 11%. In Kansas 6% of the soybeans have emerged. That puts Kansas 4% ahead of its’ five year average for soybean emergence at 2%. Again Iowa is at the front of the pack for planting soybeans at already 71% complete. That is 47% ahead of the five year average. Even with that much of the crop already in the ground only 6% has emerged, 5% ahead of the five year average.

Winter wheat has also kept traders and analysts guessing. Last week there was an uptick in wheat quality as heads were just starting to emerge in the Southern US. This week 44% of the winter wheat crop has headed out. That is below the five year average of 50%. Nebraska has only 1% of the crop starting to put on heads. Which may be okay given the recent cold snap. Still Nebraska should be closer to 8% headed out according to the five year average. 39% of the Kansas winter wheat crop has headed out. Nearly 20% behind the five year average of 56%. Oklahoma may be a good gauge for how sluggish the winter wheat crop is maturing for this time of year. Typically 90% of the winter wheat in Oklahoma has headed out by now. This year only 82% has headed out.

As stated above last week winter wheat quality improved last week. The improvement was short lived. Going into the second week in May the national winter wheat quality dropped 2% to 53% good to excellent. Nebraska remained unchanged week to week at 67% good to excellent. Kansas dropped 4% to 38% good to excellent. Kansas also nearly topped the double digits in very poor winter wheat at 7%. Colorado’s winter wheat is currently one of the poorest crops in the country with a rating of 35% good to excellent, with the highest very poor rating at 19%.

Dry conditions are in South West Kansas are starting to take their toll on the range. This week only 54% of Kansas pasture is considered good to excellent. In Nebraska 77% of the pasture is considered good to excellent.

Moisture conditions continue to dwindle for the Southern plains, but seemed to increase slightly in the Northern plains. Nebraska topsoil is rated at 77% adequate to surplus, up 9% from last week. With subsoil rated at 84% adequate to surplus, up 1%. Kansas top soil moisture dropped 5% from last week to 56% adequate to surplus this week. Kansas topsoil moisture also broke into the double digits of very short topsoil moisture at 11% very short. Kansas subsoil moisture was rated at 69% adequate to surplus, down 3% from last week. New Mexico still has the driest soil with a top soil rating of 31% very short and a subsoil rating of 30% very short. Oregon is a nearby second in short subsoil moisture with a rating of 22% very short.

You can see the whole crop progress report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/2227n944k/9s161s44t/prog2020.pdf

Clay Patton recaps the crop progress report here: