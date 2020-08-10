AUDIO: KAPPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of August 10

As August rolls on the corn and soybean condition ratings start to drift away from each other. Today’s report may be considered mute as severe thunderstorms moved across much of Iowa on Monday and farmers are reporting widespread wind damage to fields and farm infrastructure.

Corn silking is almost considered complete across the country at 97%. Still ahead of the 5 year average by 2%. Kansas is just off the national pace at 95%. Nebraska and Iowa corn are both considered 98% silked. Leaving them just a few percentage points ahead of their respective 5 year averages.

Corn entering the dough stage took a big jump from last week. Nationally corn in the dough stage is considered 59% across the country. That is 20% higher than last week’s rating. Iowa topped the nations jump with 22% to now 66% in the dough stage. Nebraska and Kansas both saw a considerable increase and are now 67% in the dough stage.

The August 10th report featured out first look at corn entering into the dent stage. The national corn crop is just behind the 5 year average at 11% dent. Kansas is one of the states farthest along in the dent stage at 26%. That is 6% ahead of the Kansas 5 year average. Nebraska corn is 14% in the dent stage. Almost doubling it’s 5 year average of 8%. Iowa corn has reached 9% in the dent stage. That is 2% ahead of the 5 year average.

As for corn condition a dropping Iowa number may have finally caught up to the nation with the national corn rating dropping 1% to 71% good to excellent. Iowa corn fell 4% last week to 69% good to excellent. After today’s storms that number may continue to decrease next week. Nebraska and Kansas corn each improved 1% to 78% and 62% good to excellent respectively. Illinois corn improved 3% to 79% good to excellent.

From corn to soybeans starting in the almost finished blooming stage. Across the country 92% of the soybean crop is considered in and past the bloom stage. That is keeping pace ahead of the 5 year average. Nebraska soybeans are almost to the finish line on blooming at 98%. Iowa soybeans in the bloom stage is rated 94%. That is 2% ahead of the 5 year average. Kansas soybeans are considered 81% in the bloom stage.

As for soybeans setting pods the national number according to NASS is 75%, 7% ahead of the 5 year national average. 81% of Nebraska soybeans have set pods, Kansas 64%, Iowa 83%. Most states are well ahead of their respective 5 year averages.

Soybean condition unlike corn actually improved across the country last week, up 1% to 74% good to excellent. This marks the second straight week of 1% improvement in the soybean condition. Iowa was again the lone wolf to see a 3% drop to 70% good to excellent. Illinois, Kansas, and Nebraska soybeans all improved 2% to 76%,68% and 79% good to excellent respectively.

Small grain harvest like winter wheat and oats continue, but are quickly approaching the done mark. Winter wheat harvest across the country is considered 90% complete. Just behind the 5 year average of 93%. Nebraska is almost ready to join Kansas at the finish line at 98% complete. Northern states though continue to fall behind the 5 year average. Washington winter wheat harvest is 10% behind at 55% complete. Montana is 27% behind at 45% harvested.

Oat harvest across the country is considered 65% complete. That is just ahead of the 5 year average of 59%. Nebraska oat harvest is 95% and Iowa oat harvest is considered 94% complete.

Sorghum condition is still being tracked as harvest has not yet started. Nationally the sorghum crop is considered 58% good to excellent, up 3% from last week. Nebraska sorghum is rated 65% good to excellent, up 1%.

Possibly seeing the biggest weekly drop of condition ratings is the cotton crop. Nationally the cotton crop decreased 3% to 42% good to excellent. That is a far cry from last year’s cotton crop, which was rated 56% good to excellent.

Pasture and range saw mixed results week to week for Kansas and Nebraska. Kansas range improved 1% to 54% good to excellent. Nebraska range decreased 1% to 58% good to excellent.

After a healthy recharge of topsoil and subsoil moisture Kansas and Nebraska are starting to dry down. Nebraska topsoil decreased 3% to 60% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil dropped 5% to 76% adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture in Nebraska is rated 60% adequate to surplus. That is a drop of 4% from last week. Kansas topsoil moisture decreased 5% to 76% adequate to surplus.

Looking at the nation though three states stand out in short subsoil moisture. New Mexico is rated 90% short to very short subsoil moisture. California is rated 75% short to very short subsoil moisture. Oregon is rated 73% short to very short on subsoil moisture.

You can see the full report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/ht24x6829/4q77gd714/prog3320.pdf

Clay Patton’s audio recap of the report: