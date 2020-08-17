AUDIO: KAPPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of August 17

As expected by much of the agriculture industry Monday’s crop progress report from NASS showed a significant drop in Iowa crop conditions following the derecho wind event. The report also showed winter wheat harvest almost complete across the country and the state with the best rates range condition is in New England.

The report starts off with corn entering into the dough stage, which 76% of the countries corn crop has reached. That is still keeping pace ahead of the 5 year average at 69%. Nebraska corn in the dough stage is set at 88%. That is 16% higher than the 5 year average. Iowa and Kansas corn were both rated to have reached 81% in the dough stage. 4% and 9% ahead of their respective 5 year averages.

Corn entering into the dent stage across the country is now at 23%. That more than doubles the amount of corn in the country from last week in the dent growth stage. Nebraska corn is 29% in the dent stage up from the 5 year average of 20%. Iowa corn in the dent stage is rated 26%. That is 7% higher than the 5 year average. Kansas corn in the dent stage is rated at 40%.

The number that many were wanting to see was the national corn condition and it fell 2% to 69% good to excellent. Iowa corn condition fell 10% to 59% good to excellent. The sharp drop in condition comes after the big winds last week that damaged to some extent as much as 14 million acres. Kansas corn actually improved 1% to 63% good to excellent. Nebraska corn fell 5% from last week to 73% good to excellent.

The soybean crop has essentially finished blooming at 96% across the country. Nebraska joins Louisiana and Michigan at 100% bloomed. Iowa soybeans have reached 97% bloomed and Kansas soybeans have reached 90%.

Soybean setting pods across the country is considered 84% complete. That is up 5% from the 5 year average. Iowa and Nebraska are both tied at 90% setting pods. Kansas soybeans have set pods on 73% of the crop.

The national soybean condition rating reverted back to what it was just a few week ago, 72% good to excellent. Like corn Iowa soybeans took a big hit falling 8% from last week to 62% good to excellent. Kansas soybeans dipped to 69% good to excellent. Nebraska soybean condition fell 5% week to week to 76% good to excellent.

Sorghum is almost completely headed out in Nebraska at 95%. That is actually the most headed out sorghum in the country. Texas is a close second at 91%. Nationally 83% of the sorghum crop has headed out.

The national sorghum condition fell 1% to 67% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum is now rated 71% good to excellent. That is an increase of 7% from last week.

Winter wheat harvest is almost to the finish line across the country at 93% complete. That is still 3% behind the 5 year average. Idaho and Montana are the still the biggest stragglers with only 60% of the winter wheat corp harvested.

Oat harvest continues to roll along and is almost 2/3rds done across the country. Nebraska is just behind Texas with 98% of the oat crop harvested.

Pasture and range condition continues in mixed fashion across the country. Nebraska and Kansas range is considered 55% good to excellent. Vermont actually has the highest rating of pasture and range condition in the country at 92% good to excellent. Of large states Florida has one of the best range conditions at 79% good to excellent.

Topsoil moisture continues to gain in Kansas at 76% adequate to surplus. Nebraska top soil is trying to hold it’s own at 53% adequate to surplus.

Subsoil moisture is a similar story with Kansas at 75% adequate to surplus and Nebraska subsoil moisture at 58% adequate to surplus.

See the full crop progress report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/zc77tc78q/bv73cn80z/prog3420.pdf

Clay Patton has an audio recap of the report here: